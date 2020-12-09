 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down sharply on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell $6.76 to $218.26/cwt.
  • Select went down $3.77 to $201.65.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,912 head sold dressed at $168, with 2,801 sold live at $105-107. In Iowa/Minnesota, 4,554 head were sold live at $103-107, and 2,939 head were sold dressed at $162-168.

February cattle managed to close slightly higher on the session with a quiet inside trading day but the sharp break in beef prices this week has traders nervous, according to The Hightower Report.

The down-trending cash market may continue and traders are focusing on the direction and activity levels of boxed beef markets and cash cattle, according to Total Farm Marketing.

