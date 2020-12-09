Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down sharply on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $6.76 to $218.26/cwt.
- Select went down $3.77 to $201.65.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,912 head sold dressed at $168, with 2,801 sold live at $105-107. In Iowa/Minnesota, 4,554 head were sold live at $103-107, and 2,939 head were sold dressed at $162-168.
February cattle managed to close slightly higher on the session with a quiet inside trading day but the sharp break in beef prices this week has traders nervous, according to The Hightower Report.
The down-trending cash market may continue and traders are focusing on the direction and activity levels of boxed beef markets and cash cattle, according to Total Farm Marketing.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.