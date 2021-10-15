 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice fell 5 cents to $280.84/cwt.
  • Select fell 6 cents to $260.62/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 53 head sold live at $124 and 40 head sold dressed at $196. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 200 head sold live at 123 and 230 head sold dressed at $192-198.

USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 480,000 head through Thursday. That is even with the same week last year but down 3,000 from last week’s pace, according to Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

There is more optimism on the potential for strong consumer demand after stock market rallies today and yesterday. The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since Sept. 7, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Brazil meatpackers are idling more capacity amid the protracted trade suspension with China and dwindling domestic demand for steak and other …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“We view the cattle market may be trying to etch out a bottom, but the fundamentals will still be the key in signaling that the bottom may be …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Live cattle futures were back up by 97 cents to $1.30 on Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The CME showed no delivery activity…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher for Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News