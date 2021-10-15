Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 5 cents to $280.84/cwt.
- Select fell 6 cents to $260.62/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 53 head sold live at $124 and 40 head sold dressed at $196. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 200 head sold live at 123 and 230 head sold dressed at $192-198.
USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 480,000 head through Thursday. That is even with the same week last year but down 3,000 from last week’s pace, according to Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
There is more optimism on the potential for strong consumer demand after stock market rallies today and yesterday. The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since Sept. 7, according to The Hightower Report.