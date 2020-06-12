Fat cattle futures were down by 5 to 32 cents in the front months. June contracts were up by 22 cents to $96.82 with no deliveries to report on. Feeder cattle futures closed off of midday lows, but were still 50 to 90 cents lower on the day, Brugler Marketing reported.
Traders remain concerned that meat production will continue to push sharply higher and this will keep the cash market in a steep downtrend, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 1.76% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.76%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.69%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.78% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.98%. Major stock indexes in Europe swung between gains and losses on Friday, following a big plunge in the previous session as investors remain cautious amid renewed fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and further lockdowns. Meanwhile, the European Commission urged European countries to open borders to travelers from outside the bloc from July 1st and the UK has abandoned plans to introduce border checks with the European Union on January 1st, the Financial Times reported. The Shanghai Composite lost 2.95 points or 0.1% to 2917.95 on Friday, closing 0.42% lower for the week. Sentiment was pessimistic in early trade on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections in the US delaying economic recovery.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.45%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 25 cents (0.65%), and June gasoline is down 0.64%.