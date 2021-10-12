Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 5 cents to $281.07/cwt.
- Select fell $2.29 to $261.35/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 37 head sold live at 122 and 39 head sold dressed at $192.
A developing issue in the U.S. is falling demand for higher-priced beef cuts, which could emerge as consumer spendable income appears to be on the decline, according to the Hightower Report.
Calves are making up a bigger percentage of the receipts in auctions around the country, with the few yearlings around commanding higher prices, according to Corbitt Wall on National Beef Wire.