The cattle market is calling for “steady to higher” trade today after Friday’s strong day, Total Farm Marketing said. “The stochastics have slipped into oversold territory, suggesting technical selling may be coming to an end.”
The cattle demand tone “remains very strong” The Hightower Report said, as there are thoughts that consumers could be “beef hoarding” as COVID-19 cases expand.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.72% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.28%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.10%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.10%. Stock markets in Europe traded on optimism for U.S. and China trade talks as President Trump called for a return to trade talks, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are still reacting to Trump’s Friday tweet that he will impose more tariffs o Chinese goods starting on Oct. 1. TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.83% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.39%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.39%, EUR/USD was up 0.55% and USD/JPY was up 0.20%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 54 cents (1.05%), and October gasoline is up 1.20%.