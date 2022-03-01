 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cattle markets overall are still in an uptrend, the market has experienced a pullback and is searching for a near-term low, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

The market was lower in fat cattle yesterday and sharply lower in feeder cattle, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.70% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.27%, France’s CAC 40 was down 3.05%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.75% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.26%. Major European stock indices pulled back on Tuesday after showing slight gains in early trading, with both the German DAX and the pan-European Stoxx 600 below the flatline, as investors monitored earnings, the Ukraine crisis and sanctions against Russia. Satellite imagery showed a long Russian armored convoy was headed towards Kyiv, as cease-fire talks on Monday ended nowhere. Mining and energy stocks were higher as fears of supply disruptions boosted commodity prices but gains were offset by losses in the travel and leisure sector. On the earnings front, German pharma group Bayer posted Q4 net income of €1.17B, compared to €0.31B a year earlier, and expects 2022 sales to increase by 5% on a FX adjusted basis. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.77% to close at 3,489 while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.24% to 13,489 on Tuesday, after data showed factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in February as new orders rose, with investors expecting more easing measures to be announced in a congress meeting later this week. Beijing has made its stimulus goals clear in recent months, introducing supportive monetary and fiscal measures and pledging to front-load more pro-growth policies this year.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.26%, EUR/USD was down 0.38% and USD/JPY was down 19%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 4.26%, and June gasoline is up 3.52%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

For the Cattle on Feed report Friday, placements for the month of January came in at 98.8% of last year as compared with the average trade exp…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market was sharply lower yesterday, about $2.50 across the board, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Slaughter numbers are still good.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as the market maintains buying strength.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Technical action is “a bit bearish,” The Hightower Report said. “Weights are too high.” Beef prices are at the lowest of the year, they noted.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News