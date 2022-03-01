Cattle markets overall are still in an uptrend, the market has experienced a pullback and is searching for a near-term low, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
The market was lower in fat cattle yesterday and sharply lower in feeder cattle, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.70% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.27%, France’s CAC 40 was down 3.05%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.75% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.26%. Major European stock indices pulled back on Tuesday after showing slight gains in early trading, with both the German DAX and the pan-European Stoxx 600 below the flatline, as investors monitored earnings, the Ukraine crisis and sanctions against Russia. Satellite imagery showed a long Russian armored convoy was headed towards Kyiv, as cease-fire talks on Monday ended nowhere. Mining and energy stocks were higher as fears of supply disruptions boosted commodity prices but gains were offset by losses in the travel and leisure sector. On the earnings front, German pharma group Bayer posted Q4 net income of €1.17B, compared to €0.31B a year earlier, and expects 2022 sales to increase by 5% on a FX adjusted basis. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.77% to close at 3,489 while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.24% to 13,489 on Tuesday, after data showed factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in February as new orders rose, with investors expecting more easing measures to be announced in a congress meeting later this week. Beijing has made its stimulus goals clear in recent months, introducing supportive monetary and fiscal measures and pledging to front-load more pro-growth policies this year.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.26%, EUR/USD was down 0.38% and USD/JPY was down 19%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 4.26%, and June gasoline is up 3.52%.