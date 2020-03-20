Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and lower on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate to heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was $3.88 higher to $253.75/cwt.
- Select was 89 cents lower to $240.17.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 190 head sold live for $111, and 262 head sold dressed for $175. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 446 head sold live for $111-113, and 260 head sold dressed for $175.
“Dressed steer weights are still increasing against the normal seasonal tendencies which can inflate production totals, but right now, the cattle markets are only focused on production chain speed,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Beef values are at their highest levels since June 2017 in a massive rally so far this week.”
“April cattle closed 355 points higher… up 307 points for the week,” the Hightower Report said. “This represents a key weekly reversal which is many times a technical sign that a significant low is in place. The continued advance in the beef price plus higher cash trade this week are factors which provided strong support to the heavily discounted April cattle futures.”