Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 41 cents to $202.96/cwt.
- Select was down $1.81 to $188.32.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 1,077 head sold dressed for $161-170.
“Keep in mind that the supply of cattle which have been on-feed for 120 days or longer on July 1 was at 4.858 mln head, up 16.3% last year and up 24.2% from the five year average,” the Hightower Report said. “Weights remain well above last year and well above the five-year average.”
Those heavier weights were working to offset declining kill counts. Weekly kill counts are beginning to pull back from last year, but production is still running hot due to heavy cattle weights,” Stewart-Peterson said. “October live cattle traded back above the 20-day moving average level today after making their first closes below that level yesterday since June 24.”