Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $4.86 to $222.25/cwt.
- Select was $6.18 higher to $208.55.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
Cattle markets were watching production numbers. “The monthly USDA supply and demand estimates show 27.223 bln lbs of beef production for 2020,” Brugler Marketing said. “October’s forecast was for 27.138 bln. USDA left 2021 production at 27.365 bln, as 90 mln lbs were changed from Q4 to Q2.”
On Tuesday traders were also watching sharply higher boxed beef prices, as well as slaughter estimates. “Wholesale boxed beef prices are sharply higher, with a $4.62 bump for Choice and a $5.54 increase in Select,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA estimates Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 117,000 head.”