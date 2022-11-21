Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose 70 cents to $255.57/cwt.
- Select was 40 cents higher to $233.23.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales reported, and 39 head sold dressed for $243.
February cattle continued to show strength to begin the trading week. “February cattle gapped higher on the open and the market is up for the fifth session in a row,” the USDA said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $254.62, down $0.25 on the day.”
“Friday's cattle on feed numbers showed cattle placements at 94% of last year, well below market expectations, and total cattle on feed at 98% of last year, confirming the shrinking cattle supply picture,” Total Farm Marketing said. In addition, managed money has been liquidating cattle positions, holding a net short feeder cattle position.”