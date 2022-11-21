 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice rose 70 cents to $255.57/cwt.
  • Select was 40 cents higher to $233.23.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales reported, and 39 head sold dressed for $243.

February cattle continued to show strength to begin the trading week. “February cattle gapped higher on the open and the market is up for the fifth session in a row,” the USDA said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $254.62, down $0.25 on the day.”

“Friday's cattle on feed numbers showed cattle placements at 94% of last year, well below market expectations, and total cattle on feed at 98% of last year, confirming the shrinking cattle supply picture,” Total Farm Marketing said. In addition, managed money has been liquidating cattle positions, holding a net short feeder cattle position.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle are weaker going into mid-week with front month cattle futures ending 7 to 30 cents lower in some of the contracts on Tuesday, Alan Bru…

Cattle

Beef production “is not falling off as much as expected,” The Hightower Report said. “With the sharp break in beef prices, cash markets could ease.”

Cattle

The technical action is bearish, and the market has sliced through close-in support levels. It has failed to receive confirmation of tighter s…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News