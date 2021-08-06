Cattle futures are lower after experiencing selling pressure on Thursday when prices failed to break through resistance at the top of the trading range, and fell back posting triple digit losses, Total Farm Marketing said today.
However, recent rally in beef prices could help support a further advance in cash markets next we,” The Hightower Report said today.
Anthrax was reported to be found in cattle in a Kidder County, ND beef herd, prompting officials to warn producers to monitor herds and check with vets to begin vaccinations, Nick Paulman of CHS Hedging said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.07%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.28%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.13% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.06%. Stock markets in Europe were up with strong corporate earnings, positive economic data including PMIs and GDP growth figures in France. “Still, the rapid spread of the coronavirus delta variant across the globe poses a threat to the economic recovery,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks were mixed, up slightly in Japan and down in China. “Traders were also downbeat after news that China saw its highest daily count for new COVID-19 cases in its current outbreak, due to a surge in locally transmitted infections, with 124 new confirmed cases, up from 85 a day earlier,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.17%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.22% and USD/JPY was up 0.03%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 83 cents (1.20%), and September gasoline is up 0.90%.