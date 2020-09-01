Increasing supply is expected ahead as a combination of very heavy weights and an abundant supply of market-ready cattle on feedlots could cause a surge in production in September, The Hightower Report said.
Cattle traded lower yesterday on a lighter trading day as traders are waiting to see if that move will continue, said Mike Lung of Allendale Trading.
The technical action yesterday was somewhat positive and the market could see a recovery bounce over the short term, but rallies look like selling opportunities, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.16%. The Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.55%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.11%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.45% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.34%. Stock markets in Europe were mixed as concerns about pandemic trajectories continued to weigh on traders’ minds, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are mixed with China optimistic as its publicly traded companies rebounded from its “worst performance in a decade in the second quarter as strong policy support from the government and the successful containment of the coronavirus pandemic put economic activity back on track,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index is up 0.44% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished slightly down at 0.01%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.31%, EUR/USD was up 0.44% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning popped up 1.13%, and October gasoline is up 1.68%.