Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 13 cents to $263.10/cwt.
- Select was up 38 cents to $237.46.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 743 head sold live for $144-147, and 823 head sold dressed for $229-232. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,673 head sold live for $145-149, and 1,056 head sold dressed for $229-236.
“US beef export sales for the week ending August 4 came in at 14,649 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 218 for 2023 for a total of 14,867,” the Hightower Report said. “This was up from 12,211 the previous week but below the average of the previous four weeks at 17,605. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 790,900 tonnes, the highest on record for this time of year.”
“Live cattle are higher while feeders are down with higher corn prices as net export sales were good at 14,600 mt for 2022, up 22% from the previous week and down 17% from the prior 4-week average,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash trade was 2 dollars higher in the North at mostly 229, while trade is still quiet in the South with asking prices between 139 to 142.”