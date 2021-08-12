Show lists in the South were mostly flat to larger while supplies in the north tighten, according to The Cattle Report. Some of the supply tightening is because some owners are holding cattle past the expiration of the August live cattle contract. Even so, the signs of tightening is apparent in the weekly slaughter weights that fell last week at a time they should be rising. It is possible cattle owners could move cattle to later marketing periods and still have shorter supplies in those periods due to smaller placements for the past few months.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.05% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.44%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.29%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.38% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21. European stocks held near record-high levels on Thursday after booking an eight consecutive session of gains, their longest winning streak since June, supported by a strong earnings season and easing fears the US Fed would rush to reduce support. Still, investors remained worried about the spread of the Delta variant in Asia and its impact of global growth prospects. On the corporate front, Aegon, Aviva, Cineworld, Deutsche Telekom, MTN Group, RWE and TUI are due to report today. Major stock markets in Asia-Pacific traded in the red on Thursday, as concerns about Chinese regulatory changes and the spread of the Delta strain in the region mounted. At the same time, US data indicating the US inflation rate may have peaked, easing worries about the Fed rushing to scale back its support. The Shanghai Composite and the Hang Seng dropped by around 0.2% and 0.8% respectively; the Kospi fell 0.4%, a seventh consecutive day of losses, amid weakness in local chip stocks; and the Nikkei 225 lost 0.2%. The ASX 200 was almost flat at record high levels even as authorities extended the lockdown in Melbourne for another seven days until August 19th while daily infections in New South Wales continued to hit record highs.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was unchanged, EUR/USD was up 0.01% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.58%, and September gasoline is down 0.87%.