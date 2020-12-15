Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 87 cents to $208.82/cwt.
- Select went down 10 cents to $192.20.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,462 head sold live at $105, with no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 230 head were sold live at $103-106, and 427 head were sold dressed at $165.
The Hightower Report said restaurant demand is expected to stay down this holiday season which might keep beef in a downtrend.
The cattle market appears “vulnerable to more long liquidation selling,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Focus on commercial and noncommercial buyer support redeveloping through December.”
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.