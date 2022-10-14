 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 45 cents to $246.98/cwt.
  • Select up 1.08 to $216.94/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,459 head sold live at $147.97 and 1,593 head sold dressed at 231.49. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.

Beef bookings from the week that ended 10/6 were 13,184 MT – according to the Export Sales report. That was down 19% wk/wk and 16% from the same week last year. Accumulated beef exports remain at record pace with 735,908 MT shipped through the first 40 weeks, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

The US Dollar is moving higher again today putting pressure on the cattle market, according to Total Farm Marketing.

