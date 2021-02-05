Feed cost, dominated by sharply higher corn cost, will continue as a controlling factor in replacement cost, according to The Cattle Report. The recent cattle inventory reported flat feeder supplies however, the 2020 feeder numbers were revised downward. The larger number of cattle grazing winter wheat was questioned by many cattle operators who have witnessed local conditions and believe USDA numbers are overstated.
Average dressed steer weights for the week ending Jan.23 came in at 926 pounds, up from 925 the previous week and 901 a year ago, according to The Hightower Report. Beef production is up 5.58% for this time of the year.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.49% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.77%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.08%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.07. European equities traded cautiously higher on Friday, following four consecutive sessions of gains amid hopes that coronavirus vaccination rollout and extra stimulus in the US would boost the economic recovery. Johnson & Johnson officially asked authorization for emergency use of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine from the US FDA and will apply to the European authorities within the next few weeks. Also, Europe's drugs regulator will begin reviewing data on antibody treatments from Eli Lilly and Regeneron. The Shanghai Composite lost 5.53 points or 0.16% to 3496.33 on Friday, amid noises around China’s relations with the US and UK. A top US official said it has “no reason to believe that entities on those sanction lists should not be there". Meanwhile, for a week the index was up 0.68% supported by upbeat global earnings results as well as signs that the US labor market improves further.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.16%, EUR/USD was up 0.26% and USD/JPY was up 0.15%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.10%, and March gasoline is up 1.17%.