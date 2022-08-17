The cattle market remains in a steady uptrend as traders see tightening supply over the next three quarters. “Cow slaughter has been active over the past year, especially since pasture and range conditions have deteriorated this summer.” In addition, producers have not retained cattle to add to the breeding stock, The Hightower Report said today.
Both live cattle and feeder cattle prices are on the rise, according to Oliver Sloup in his livestock roundup for Blue Line Futures today. “The weaker corn market acted as a tailwind for the technically strong market,” he said.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.77%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.74%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.56%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.38%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower as investors digested “a slew of disappointing economic reports” while awaiting U.S. Fed minutes that may shed light on the outlook for rates today, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are up with Japan’s indexes hitting their highest levels since January “amid a broad-based rally as investors shrugged off concerns about a global economic slowdown and cheered upbeat corporate earnings,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.45% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index rose by 1.23%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.24%, EUR/USD was down 0.09% and USD/JPY was up 0.74%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 22 cents (0.25%), and October gasoline is up 0.24%.