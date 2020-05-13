Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply down on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $9.40 to $465.99/cwt.
- Select went down $13.73 to $437.24.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 8,644 head sold dressed at $170-185, with 2,174 sold live at $110-115. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,382 head were sold live at $110-117, and 9,076 head were sold dressed at $168-185.
Cattle could not hold onto yesterday’s big gains dropping more than $3.00 in the June live contract and $2.60 in the August feeders. “The early rally failed to find new buying interest,” The Hightower Report said. “Weakness in the deferred contract helped pull the market lower on the day.”
While there is fundamental strength in the cattle market, “technicals look a bit vulnerable to a pullback,” Stewart-Peterson said. “There was also news this morning that Chinese imports of Australian beef has been halted due to tensions over coronavirus, which could end up strengthening U.S. beef exports to China.”