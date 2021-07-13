"The direction of carcass values could have a direct impact on the cash market this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers seem comfortable running kill near 120,000 head daily, which could also limit cash upside.”
Feeder markets are dealt with pressure on Monday, largely coming from the strength in the grain markets. “Despite the weakness, feeder contracts consolidated, trading within Friday’s trading range.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.36% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.18%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.04%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.04% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.04%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.55%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.45%, EUR/USD was down 0.53% and USD/JPY was up 0.16%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 40 cents (0.57%), and August gasoline is down 0.10%.