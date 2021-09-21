 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were loweron both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice fell 4.29 to $311.37/cwt.
  • Select fell 2.74 to $278.01/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,616 head sold live at $124-126.50 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.

A recovery in outside market forces helped to support early strong gains. Talk of plentiful near term supply along with uncertain demand has helped the market find resistance on minor rallies, said The Hightower Report.

The end of Q3 is next week and ideas of the cattle and beef market ‘getting back to normal’ have been abandoned. There have been so many extraordinary price moves of key prices and metrics that most analysts, if they are honest, are struggling with forecasting what’s to come, said The National Beef Wire.

