Cattle futures traded lower on Monday in a broad sell off day, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
The market tested the halfway back support from the September rally which is at $109.90, and held. “A move under $109.27 would be considered bearish and suggest a resumption of the minor downtrend,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.34%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.18%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.29%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.82% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.29%. European stock markets tried to recover today after suffering their steepest sell-off since June as concerns about the negative impact of the pandemic on the economy continued to weigh as rising number in infections could lead to fresh lockdown measures, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed with the Shanghai Composite falling to extend a decline in the previous session and tracking U.S. equities lower overnight on concerns about economic recovery amid fears of renewed lockdowns to contain the novel coronavirus, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.29% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.18%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.061%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.35%, and November gasoline is down 0.03%.