The Cattle Report said that the demand for beef in the coming year is expected to be robust domestically and exports are forecast to be strong. Translating those forecast into the reality of higher prices will be the challenge.
The supply-and-demand for the cattle market is looking more negative just ahead, according The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: February E-mini S&Ps were down 0.56% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.85%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.90%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.25% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.80%. Stock markets across Europe traded deep in the red on Monday morning despite a rally in oil prices, as demand for riskier assets fell globally amid rising tensions in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump threatened sanctions on Iraq and retaliation against Iran if the countries respond in an aggressive manner to a surprise US air strike last week that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Meanwhile, Iranian state television reported Sunday that Tehran is withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal. Stock markets across Asia mostly fell on Monday, amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.19%, EUR/USD was up 0.32% and USD/JPY was up 0.03%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.95%, and February gasoline is up 0.74%.