Fundamentals are supportive in the live cattle market, despite yesterday’s strong grain move, Total Farm Marketing said. “April options expire today, and will likely keep some pressure on the front month.”

Feeder cattle prices, however, did get pressured by the surge in grain prices, Total Farm Marketing said, leading to heavy losses. Expect the follow-through on grains to influence that market today.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.43% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.41%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.54% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.50%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.71% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.72%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.31%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was up 0.66%.

Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.42 (2.42%), and May gasoline is up 1.67%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

