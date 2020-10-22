Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 39 cents to $208.86/cwt.
- Select was 17 cents higher to $191.08.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,242 head sold live for $103-106, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 769 head sold live for $102-104.50, and 78 head sold dressed for $164.
"The cattle market is trying to find a bottom of the recent price drop, and that may take time,” Stewart-Peterson said. “With Dec. pushing to a new low on the week, selling pressure stayed in the complex. The market may be squaring positions going into Friday’s Cattle on Feed report. Expectations are for total cattle on feed to be 103.2% of last year, reflective of heavy supply.”
“US beef export sales for the week ending October 15 came in at 21,717 tonnes for 2020 and 2,590 for 2021 for a total of 24,307, which was above the average of the previous four weeks at 19,225,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2020 have reached 819,200 tonnes, up from 781,700 last year at this time and above the five-year average of 701,800.”