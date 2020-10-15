Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 66 cents to $210.48/cwt.
- Select went down $2.77 to $196.50.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,618 head sold dressed at $165-169, with 8,719 sold live at $106-108.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,326 head were sold live at $105-109, and 3,231 head were sold dressed at $165-168.
December cattle closed moderately lower on the day and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level in a month, according to The Hightower Report.
Live cattle futures are trading in the red, with losses of 30 to 70 cents in the front months, according to Brugler Marketing and Management.