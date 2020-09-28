The movement off summer pastures to the feedlot is often heaviest in the month of October when frost hits much of the plains grazing areas, The Cattle Report said. There are only so many cattle outside feed yards.
The market seems hesitant to move to new high ground with the very heavy weights and with fears of a slowdown in demand just ahead, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 1.39% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.28%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.38%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 3.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.82%. European stocks traded higher on Monday, rebounding from previous week's big losses, with the DAX 30 rising over 2% led by banks after Commerzbank named Manfred Knof, formerly head of German retail banking at Deutsche Bank, as its new CEO. Carmakers shares were also among the best performers lifted by comments from Nissan Motor Co. that the company expects to return to profitability in 2021. The Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3217.53 on Monday as optimism over China’s August economic data fizzled out with investors fretting over the evolving global pandemic and upcoming US presidential election. Meantime, a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Europe also affected market sentiment.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.46%, EUR/USD was up 0.36% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.25%, and November gasoline is up 0.60%.