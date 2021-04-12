Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 76 cents to $271.41/cwt.
- Select was up $2.09 to $266.16.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
A rally in beef prices could sustain higher cash cattle prices, analysts say. “Cash cattle was up sharply last week, and after the strong rally in beef prices during the past week cash may trade higher again this week,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $270.83, down $1.34 on the day.”
It was a fairly choppy day to start the week for cattle markets. “Cattle has been choppy today as market tries to find traction for the week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Feeder cattle at ease as corn prices see minor set back. Today’s slaughter estimated at 116,000 head. Cash trade last week was as high as 123, but the bulk of trade at 121.”