Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 46 cents to $260.26.
- Select down $1.35 to $247.45.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,148 head sold dressed at $218.22 and 1,059 sold live at $137.67 to $138. In Iowa/Minnesota 1,810 head were sold live at $137.78 and 934 were sold dressed at $218.20.
Fears that beef prices will continue to push lower, plus news that cash cattle is already trading lower fueled some liquidation from speculators, according to The Hightower Report.
There are some demand concerns for beef and there is pressure on the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.