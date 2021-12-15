 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 46 cents to $260.26.
  • Select down $1.35 to $247.45.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,148 head sold dressed at $218.22 and 1,059 sold live at $137.67 to $138. In Iowa/Minnesota 1,810 head were sold live at $137.78 and 934 were sold dressed at $218.20.

Fears that beef prices will continue to push lower, plus news that cash cattle is already trading lower fueled some liquidation from speculators, according to The Hightower Report.

There are some demand concerns for beef and there is pressure on the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cash market was disappointing last week, and Friday’s trade was very quiet with most of the trade ranging from $138-140 in the south, stea…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash markets are staying in an uptrend “and many demand indicators are still positive,” indicating a drop in beef prices is due to a slower de…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

South Korea, Canada and China were the top buyers of U.S. beef last week. The seasonality makes the market cautious and searching for a nearby…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were unchanged on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called mixed to higher after posting moderate to strong gains on Thursday as cash trade underpins the market, said Matthew …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are looking at higher calls this morning as specialty and option expirations may be leading some buying support, Total Farm Mar…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News