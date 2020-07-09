Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 24 cents to $203.59/cwt.
- Select went down 69 cents to $194.83.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,113 head sold dressed at $155-157, with 961 sold live at $96-97. In Iowa, 509 head were sold live at $98-100, and 591 head were sold dressed at $157-160.
With most of the cash cattle trade done this week at $95, August’s live contract sitting at a premium. Oliver Sloup said that helped see the recent setbacks in the market, as traders hope for firmer cash trade. “This is the top end of the range,” he said.
“Technical action short-term is a positive factor,” The Hightower report said. However, they noted that the beef market is still “weak” which makes the picture questionable.