Boxed beef cutout values sharply lower on light demand and light to moderate offerings.
- Choice down $5.54 to $222.34/cwt.
- Select down $5.98 to $211.77/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported live FOB sales of 1,140 at $104.40, with dressed delivered sales of 2,491 at $168.00. In Iowa, live sales of 350 were reported at $105.00, with dressed sales of 2,616 at $168.00.
June live cattle closed up $1.87 at $86.67, while May feeder cattle closed up $5.57 at $119.37. Hightower says “while cash fundamentals are weak, June cattle still look cheap near $86 with cash at $105.” Boxed beef prices were down sharply on the day
“Now that we are in delivery month, steady cash trade should be very supportive for futures considering the near 13.00 discount of futures to cash,” Stewart-Peterson said. There is a possibility cash prices will weaken in the coming weeks, especially if demand for slaughter supplies dwindles due to packer plant shutdowns,” they added.