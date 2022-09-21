 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

In its-bi-monthly Beef Margin Watch released today, CIH, said Live cattle futures and corn input costs advanced over the first half of September while feeder prices slumped.

A similar trend seems to be continuing in the second half of the month. Live cattle futures ended Tuesday mixed, but feeders were down by triple digits “due to the steep rally in corn and wheat,” said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.27%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.09%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.16%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.74%. Stock markets in Europe traded near the flat line, “as investors remain cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision to be announced later today as well as the central bank's revised economic projections,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are lower with the Nikkei 225 Index closing at its lowest level in two months as it tracked overnight losses on Wall Street in anticipation of an expected interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.17% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell by 1.21%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.52%, EUR/USD was down 0.69% and USD/JPY was up 0.26%.

Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.11 cents (2.51%), and November gasoline is up 1.99%.

