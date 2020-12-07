February live cattle futures finished the week down $1.22 and January feeders $0.32 lower, Allendale reported. First notice day for December live cattle futures is today.
Cash cattle traded mostly at $1.10 last week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The boxed beef market was down $2 to $2.
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were down 0.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.42%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.84%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.27%. European stock markets traded mostly in the red on Monday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 falling 0.8% to 13,190 and other major indexes declining between 0.1% and 1.1%. Investors were concerned over possible new US sanctions on China and surging virus cases across the globe. At the same time, uncertainty surrounding post-Brexit trade talks continued with EU making a last-ditch attempt to strike a deal before the end of the transition period. On the bright side, economic data showed German industrial output rose more than expected in October and China's exports hit an all-time high in November. The Shanghai Composite lost 27.98 points or 0.81% to 3416.6 on Monday following a 0.8% gain in the previous week. Investors retreated as the US prepares to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing’s disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong. On Thursday US added China’s top chipmaker, SMIC, and oil giant CNOOC as both companies have links to the military.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22%, EUR/USD was up 0.05% and USD/JPY was unchanged.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.84%, and January gasoline is down 1.19%.