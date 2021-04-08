Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and sharply higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $4.19 to $270.50/cwt.
- Select was $8.64 higher to $263.83.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,703 head sold live for $122-125, and 1,033 head sold dressed for $195-196. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,423 head sold live for $123-125, and 1,895 head sold dressed for $195-196.
“Continued strong gains in the beef market suggest that cash cattle will continue to advance,” the Hightower Report said. U.S. beef export sales for the week ending April 1 came in at 18,213 tonnes, down from 18,741 the previous week and the lowest since Feb. 18. The average of the previous four weeks is 21,106.
"Today’s slaughter was estimated at 119,000 head, above week ago levels, but the total for the week to date was 7,000 head under last week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The tighter supply picture and with weights down, this will keep production limited in the face of strong demand tone. The feeder market traded softer."