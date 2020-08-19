Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose $2.18 to $223.04/cwt.
- Select went up $1.00 to $205.65.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 396 head sold dressed at $170, with no live sales. In Iowa, 2,235 head were sold live at $106-108, and 370 head were sold dressed at $169-170.
October live cattle closed higher on Wednesday, almost at the high from Monday and the market continues to draw strength from the cash market, according to The Hightower Report.
Traders are looking ahead to Friday’s USDA report, but there is strength in the market right now, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.