Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 1.36 to $282.99/cwt.
  • Select up 2.39 to $259.34/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,780 head sold live at $156.96 and 2,5762 head sold dressed at $252-255.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 794 head sold dressed at $249.65.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 6,947 MT of 2022 beef cancelations, and 12,461 MT of 2023 sales. Japan was the top buyer with 1/3 of the total. Japan was also the top destination for the week’s exports with 4.5k of the 11.7k MT total. The weekly data had a record 937,758 MT of beef exports for the year through 12/29., according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

