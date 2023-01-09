 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

While lower supplies offer some support to cattle prices, February cattle closed moderately lower on the session Friday and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since December 21st.

Cattle started last week strong but faded through the week, both front month futures and feeder cattle headed lower into the weekend, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.34%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.65%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.63% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.05%. European stock markets started the second week of 2023, higher. “The sentiment was boosted by growing optimism over China's reopening and easing interest rate hike worries in the U.S. following Friday's data showing a slowdown in US wage growth, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are extending gains from last week as China’s continued reopening bolsters the economic outlook, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index were up 0.58% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index also finished up 0.58%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.45%, EUR/USD was up 0.53% and USD/JPY was down 0.11%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.47 (3.33%), and February gasoline is up 3.47%.

