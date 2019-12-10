“With holiday beef features mostly priced and beef prices in a downtrend and dry weather in the Plains, cash cattle may struggle to trade steady this week and may turn lower,” The Hightower Report forecasted.
Cash cattle prices finished last week with $118-$119 trades. That is steady to $1 over. Prices hit their year low at $99 in the second week of September. December futures imply trading in December will peak around $119, Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 036%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.95%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.71%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 1.30% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.83%. European stock markets traded lower this morning, as lack of news regarding a partial trade deal between the U.S. and China rekindled investor anxiety. A “phase one” trade agreement was expected before the Dec. 15 deadline to prevent another tariffs hike in Chinese goods, TradingEconomics.com said. Major stock indexes in Asia closed mixed overnight, after data showed China's annual inflation rose to 4.5% in November, the highest since January 2012. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.09%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.12% and USD/JPY was unchanged.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.22% and January gasoline is down 0.67%.