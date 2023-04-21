Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 39 cents to $306.60/cwt.
- Select up 94 cents to $287.80/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 248 head sold live at $182.00 and 192 head sold dressed at $282.40. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,466 head sold live at $179.91 and 148 head sold dressed at $283.45.
Cattle weights are below last year, indicating they are being pulled ahead and supplies will continue to tighten, according to Total Farm Marketing.
USDA estimated the week’s cattle slaughter as 502,000 head through Thursday. That is up from 489,000 head last week and 482,000 during the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.