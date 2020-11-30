Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 83 cents to $243.68/cwt.
- Select went up $1.75 to $222.43.
In negotiated cash sales in there were no sales reported in the Nebraska and Iowa/Minnesota markets, USDA said.
Cattle dropped early in the day but recovered late so traders will be watching Tuesday to see if the drop was an end-of-the-month item or something more, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Cattle were steady last week and live cattle were steady today, according to Oliver Soup of Blue Line Features.