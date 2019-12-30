Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were firm to higher on moderate to good demand and heavy offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 70 cents to $209.66/cwt.
- Select went up 84 cents to $205.41.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 118 head sold dressed at $195, with no live sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska
Cattle futures “pushed higher” early on but with no new buying interest, selling emerged in the market, The Hightower Report said. The day was highlighted by choppy and two-sided trade.
February futures are staying at a premium of 485 points to the cash market, The Hightower Report said. “The normal premium for this time of the year is zero,” they said.