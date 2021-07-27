 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice rose 1.80 to $269.73/cwt.
  • Select rose 3.02 to $253.94/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 178 head sold live at $121 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 948 head sold live at $124.52 and 979 head sold dressed at $200.53.

Marketings in June totaled 2.022 million head – the largest placements have been in June since 2011, said Total Farm Marketing.

The low trend in placement could support October and December cattle on ideas that supply will be lower than previously anticipated, said The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

