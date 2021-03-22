The market saw early selling pressure on Friday, but managed to work higher from session lows, likely squaring positions in front of the cattle on feed report released after the close, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
We had a Cattle of Feed report Friday that was mostly neutral, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Placements and marketing are on par with expectations.
Outside markets
Stocks: May E-mini S&Ps were up 0.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.11%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.08. European stock markets traded lower on Monday, amid concerns over the political situation in Turkey after President Erdogan replaced the hawkish central bank governor who has restored some confidence in the country's monetary policy and has been considered the mastermind behind the currency recent strength. It was the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief. Also, delays to European efforts to reopen its economies amid a slow progress in vaccine rollouts continued to weigh, with Germany set to extend a national lockdown until April amid an increase in Covid-19 cases. France, Poland and Ukraine introduced new restrictions. Travel and airline stocks were under high pressure after the UK government voiced fresh travel warnings for Britons amid soaring virus cases. The Shanghai Composite added 38.78 points or 1.14% to 3443.44 on Monday, recouping losses of 1.08% in the previous week as the country’s central bank kept its key lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for an 11th straight month at its March fixing on Monday, matching market expectations. PBoC Governor Yi Gang said in a speech on Saturday that China’s macro leverage ratio is basically stable and monetary policy needs to strike a balance between supporting economic growth and preventing risks. Meantime, Beijing reportedly will improve import tax policies and increase imports of high-quality products and services.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.15%, EUR/USD was up 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.44%, and May gasoline is up 0.14%.