Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 77 cents to $254.71/cwt.
- Select up 1.74 to $249.11/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 69 head sold dressed at $217.75.
USDA estimated the FI cattle slaughter at 499k head for the week through Thursday. That is 6,000 head above last week’s pace, and is 17k head higher yr/yr., according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Traders see the inflationary tone of the market as an offset to the potential drop in consumer demand due to tightening supply of disposable income after Putin energy expenses, according to the Hightower Report.