Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 36 cents to $26474/cwt.
- Select down 2.05 to $251.61/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 1,198 head sold dressed at $249.95. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 4,231 head sold live at $158.65-161.48 and 1,661 head sold dressed at $249.83.
Fiurst quarter beef production is expect4d to come in near 4.7% below last year and second quarter production down 5.4% from last year, according to the Hightower Report.
USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 500k head for the week through Thursday. That compares to 504k head last week and 476k head from the same week last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.