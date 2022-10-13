Cattle remain range bound today after the USDA report yesterday reduced expected beef imports and raised exports and domestic consumption, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
Beef demand could drop and keep cash trade choppy, The Hightower Report said today. The market turned down from key resistance and the demand fundamentals could be worse than traders anticipate, The Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.75%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.02%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.63%. In Europe investors are braced for US inflation data due later today, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, investors also remained cautious ahead of a key US inflation reading that could determine if the Federal Reserve would deliver another supersized rate hike. “Markets also assessed data showing producer prices in Japan rose faster than expected in September as higher raw materials and energy prices, as well as a weak yen drove up input costs,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.30% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.51%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.55%, EUR/USD was down 0.46% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 31 cents (036%), and November gasoline is up 0.39%.