Price action moving lower in the cash cattle markets last week was “not too much of a surprise,” Allendale said, moving only $1 lower. “There is now a little distance from the $124 peak from last month.”
Demand issues continue to be the thorn in the paw of the cattle market, The Hightower Report said. Any sort of recovery bounce could be limited by an oversupply, and second-quarter beef supply “looks burdensome,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.32% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.74%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.41%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.79%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.39% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.60%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 89 cents (1.63%), and March gasoline is up 0.37%.