The cattle market continues to probe for support as the beef market seems to be stabilizing. But live cattle market continues to drift lower, according to The Hightower Report. With China trade frictions and a bearish cattle-on-feed report, the market could see a test of last week’s lows.
The negotiating leverage of the processors was evident early this week when stable, steady boxed beef prices failed to halt the rapid decline in cash prices for cattle, according to the Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.84% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.21%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.84%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 2.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.43%. Major European bourses traded sharply higher on Tuesday, with the DAX 30 rising more than 2% after latest Markit PMI data showed Eurozone business activity shrank much less than expected in June as many countries eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Shanghai Composite closed 5.35 points or 0.18% higher to 2970.62 on Tuesday. Although volatile in early trade, investor sentiment proved optimistic as United States trade adviser Navarro walked back comments that U.S-China trade deal was over, adding later that his comments “have been taken wildly out of context”.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.24%, EUR/USD was up 0.35% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 83 cents (2.04%), and June gasoline is up 2.44%.