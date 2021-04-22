 Skip to main content
Cattle

Grain market movement is pressuring the feeder cattle market, “thus weighing on live cattle prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market failed to support futures as early cash trade started to develop on Wednesday.”

The upcoming Cattle on Feed report is adding to the “short-term bearish tone,” The Hightower Report said. Expectations are for placements to sit 33.7% higher from last year, marketings at 1.1% higher and on-feed at 6.1% above last year.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.07% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.64%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.71%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.53% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.28%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.23% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.38%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.24% and USD/JPY was up 0.06%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 11 cents (0.20%), and June gasoline is up 0.05%.

