Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $2.05 to $229.03/cwt.
- Select went up 67 cents to $223.80.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 151 head sold dressed at $180, with 7,459 sold live at $113-114. In Iowa/Minnesota, 40 head were sold dressed at $177, and no live sales.
The markets are looking for, and planning for, increased demand as COVID-19 restrictions are lightened around the country, still offering support for the markets.
“Smaller imports and higher exports per capita supply is expected to be 58.0 from 58.4 in 2020 and 58.1 in 2019,” The Hightower Report said, helping against the total production.