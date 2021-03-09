 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

  • Choice fell $2.05 to $229.03/cwt.
  • Select went up 67 cents to $223.80.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 151 head sold dressed at $180, with 7,459 sold live at $113-114. In Iowa/Minnesota, 40 head were sold dressed at $177, and no live sales.

The markets are looking for, and planning for, increased demand as COVID-19 restrictions are lightened around the country, still offering support for the markets.

“Smaller imports and higher exports per capita supply is expected to be 58.0 from 58.4 in 2020 and 58.1 in 2019,” The Hightower Report said, helping against the total production.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Exports will play a pivotal role in cattle prices this year. The year is starting with healthy demand from abroad. All our foreign trading par…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.Choice down 25 cents to $231.08.Select up $2.28 t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Temperature in the Southern Plains have warmed and normalized operations have returned, according to The Cattle Report. Cattle movements will …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash markets are likely to stay steady again this week, Total Farm Marketing said, with higher trade coming from “steady money flow” and value…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News